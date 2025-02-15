



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently showcased a model of its new compact and transportable electromagnetic railgun (EMRG) at the Aero India 2025 event in Bangalore. This innovative weapon system is being developed by the DRDO's Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) and is now ready for field trials, marking a significant milestone towards operational readiness.





Modular Components: The compact EMRG setup includes a modular capacitor bank, a lithium chemistry cell-based battery bank, a railgun, and a diesel generator for power. The diesel generator can fully charge the battery bank in 30 minutes, replacing the need for grid power used in larger EMRG systems. The compact EMRG setup includes a modular capacitor bank, a lithium chemistry cell-based battery bank, a railgun, and a diesel generator for power. The diesel generator can fully charge the battery bank in 30 minutes, replacing the need for grid power used in larger EMRG systems.





Performance: The railgun uses energy stored in the battery and capacitor banks to propel a projectile with a monolithic armature to muzzle speeds exceeding 2,000 m/s. The system features 25 modular capacitor power banks, each with a storage capacity of 400 KJ. When fully charged, the EMRG can fire 30 rounds at a rate of 3 rounds/minute.





The rails in the compact version have been enhanced to last for more than 50 shots before requiring maintenance.





The EMRG features 25 modular capacitor power banks, each with a storage capacity of 400 kJ. The lifespan of the rails in this compact version has been enhanced to over 50 shots, after which maintenance is required.





Power Efficiency: The 15 kW portable diesel generator can fully charge the battery bank in just 30 minutes, replacing the need for grid power used in larger systems.





Energy Storage: The battery bank charges the capacitor bank to 10 MJ, which is then utilized by the railgun to launch projectiles at speeds exceeding 2,000 m/s.





DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) laboratory is developing the railgun, which is designed to be trailer transportable and ready for field trials. DRDO had developed a railgun in 1994 with a 240 kJ capacitor bank, which could launch 3–3.5 g projectiles to a velocity of more than 2,000 m/s. The DRDO project was restarted and re-funded in 2017, after being abandoned 23 years prior.





DRDO also unveiled a Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025. DRDO also unveiled a model of its proposed multi-layered, multidomain protection system called Raksha Kavach at Aero India 2025.





The development of the EMRG represents a potential shift in modern warfare capabilities, as it utilizes electromagnetic energy rather than traditional gunpowder, allowing for greater range and precision. This technology could significantly enhance India's naval strike capabilities and overall defence posture against emerging threats.





Janes







