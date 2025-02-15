



In 2025, the United States plans to significantly increase military sales to India, including potentially supplying F-35 stealth fighter jets. This announcement followed discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met to discuss trade, immigration, and security issues.





Trump stated that the U.S. is paving the way to provide India with F-35 stealth fighters. These jets are considered among the most advanced in the world, known for stealth, versatility, and technological superiority.





The U.S. aims to strengthen defence ties with India, viewing it as a key strategic partner. This partnership includes co-producing weapons and increasing military hardware sales. The U.S. also wants to work with India on security issues, specifically "the threat of radical Islamic terrorism".





The decision to pursue the sale of F-35 fighter jets to India marks a significant shift in defence cooperation between the two nations. This move is likely to enhance India's military capabilities and strengthen its defence ties with the US.

The F-35, known for its advanced stealth technology and versatile operational capabilities, could play a crucial role in bolstering India's air force in the context of regional security challenges. Furthermore, this agreement reflects a broader strategic partnership, aligning both countries' interests in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region and countering potential threats. Overall, this development could have profound implications for regional security dynamics and defence collaborations.





India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, clarified that the F-35 deal is still a proposal, and no formal process has been initiated. Anil Chopra, a former air marshal in the Indian Air Force, expressed caution regarding the U.S. as a partner due to potential pressure and diverging interests.





India is investing heavily to modernise its military capabilities, with projected spending of over $200 billion in the next decade.





Some experts suggest India should focus on future technologies like drones rather than legacy platforms like the F-35. Others believe that these deals could create opportunities for Indian firms in maintenance and supply chain integration.





The U.S. and India are forging stronger defence ties to counter China's military presence.





The F-35 fighter jets made their first appearance in India in 2023 at the Aero India air show. This year, the F-35A Lightning-II made another appearance at the 2025 Aero India.





Key Military Platforms And Initiatives

1. Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA): The U.S. and India launched the ASIA to enhance co-development and co-production of maritime drones and counter-drone systems. This initiative aims to boost industry partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing advanced autonomous technologies.

2. F-35 Stealth Fighters: Trump confirmed plans to eventually provide India with F-35 stealth fighters, marking a significant step in military cooperation. However, the acquisition process for these advanced aircraft is still in the proposal stage, with formal requests yet to be initiated.

3. Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles: The U.S. plans to pursue new procurement arrangements for Javelin anti-tank guided missiles, which are crucial for enhancing India's ground combat capabilities.

4. Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles: Alongside the Javelins, the procurement of Stryker infantry combat vehicles is also on the agenda, aimed at improving India's mechanized infantry capabilities.

5. P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft: India is set to receive six additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, which will enhance its surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

6. Reciprocal Defence Procurement Agreement: Negotiations will begin for a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement, designed to streamline defence procurement processes and enhance cooperation in defence technologies across various domains, including space and undersea systems.

7. Review of ITAR Regulations: The U.S. has committed to reviewing the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which will facilitate smoother access to U.S. defence equipment for India, including maintenance and repair services.

Strategic Framework

The discussions also led to the establishment of a new ten-year defence framework under the U.S.-India COMPACT initiative, which aims to deepen military cooperation across air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace domains. This framework is expected to drive transformative changes in defence trade, technology exchange, and operational interoperability between the two nations.

These developments mark a significant advancement in the U.S.-India defence partnership, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing regional security and military capabilities.





