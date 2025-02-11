Scale models of Project Kusha Air Defence System with 3 different SAMs ranges 120-350 Km. Mach 5.5, IR+RF seeker, consisting of special Kill Vehicle was displayed at the ongoing Aero India 2025.





Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing Project Kusha, an Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS), also known as XRSAM or PGLRSAM, designed to be a transportable, long-range surface-to-air missile system. It is expected to be deployed by the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy by 2028–2029.





The system is designed to detect and destroy incoming stealth fighters, aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions at ranges up to 350 km. It aims to provide reliable area air defence with a high single-shot kill probability.





The missile system will consist of at least three types of interceptor missiles with ranges of 150 km, 250 km, and 350 km.





The system will incorporate long-range surveillance and fire control radars, and its firing units will be able to integrate with the Indian Air Force's integrated air command and control system.





Project Kusha is intended to supplement the Indo-Israeli Barak 8, Russian S-400, and the Indian Ballistic Missile Defence System. It is expected to match or surpass the capabilities of systems like the Russian S-400 and Israel's Iron Dome.





The project was cleared for development in May 2022 and granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) in September 2023 for procuring five squadrons for the Indian Air Force at a cost of ₹21,700 crore (US$2.5 billion).





As of August 2024, DRDO started fabricating the 5-M1 missiles (with a range of 150 km) and has placed orders for airframes, rocket motors, kill vehicles, and transceivers, with testing expected to begin in early 2025.





The system's missiles are expected to have a speed of Mach 5.5 and use an IR+RF seeker, and consist of a special kill vehicle.





IDN







