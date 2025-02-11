



Ahead of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France. Macron greeted Modi with a warm hug at a welcome dinner at the Elysee Palace.





Macron extended his welcome via a post on X, stating, "Welcome to Paris, my friend @NarendraModi! Nice to meet you dear @VP Vance! Welcome to all our partners for the AI Action Summit".





During the dinner, PM Modi met with various world leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance. This marked the first meeting between Modi and Vance since the latter assumed office last month.





During his three-day visit, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron and engage in bilateral talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and France. The two leaders will also inaugurate India’s first consulate in Marseille. Additionally, they will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to honour Indian soldiers who died in World War I. Modi's visit will conclude with a visit to Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER).





Upon his arrival in Paris, PM Modi was greeted by the Indian community. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments".





