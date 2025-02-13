CDS General Anil Chauhan engages in a virtual reality experience at Aero India in Bangalore





Aero India 2025 has become a focal point for advancements in drone technology and counter-drone systems, reflecting the evolving landscape of modern warfare.





Drones in Focus: The event is buzzing with military leaders from India and abroad exploring the latest in drone technology. Notably, India is in the process of acquiring the MQ-9B Predator drone from General Atomics, which boasts capabilities such as over 30 hours of flight time, target tracking, and missile deployment. Vivek Lall, CEO of General Atomics Global Corporation, emphasized the necessity of cutting-edge technology for persistent surveillance in contemporary warfare.





Logistics drones, essential for delivering supplies to remote border outposts cut off by snow during winter, were also in focus at the event.





Logistics drones, essential for delivering supplies to remote border outposts cut off by snow during winter, were also in focus at the event.





Companies like ideaForge unveiled several new UAVs designed for various applications including surveillance and logistics. Their offerings include the NETRA 5 and SWITCH V2, which are tailored to meet operational challenges in defence and other sectors.





Zen Technologies presented its anti-drone solutions, notably the Vyom Kavach system, which employs AI-powered sensors and jammers to defend against rogue drones. This reflects a broader trend towards enhancing national security through indigenous technology development.





Adani Defence and Aerospace, in collaboration with the DRDO, introduced India's first public-private partnership-based Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025. This innovative system, launched on February 11, 2025, aims to enhance India's defence capabilities against emerging aerial threats.





This unveiling represents a significant milestone in India's defence innovation ecosystem, showcasing the successful translation of DRDO's advanced research into operational solutions. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, emphasised that this initiative strengthens the armed forces' ability to counter evolving drone threats while promoting indigenous technology development. Dr. B.K. Das from DRDO highlighted the system's role in enhancing India's defence preparedness against asymmetric threats, reinforcing the commitment to developing next-generation solutions in collaboration with the Indian industry.





As India enhances its drone capabilities, it is positioning itself as a significant player in the global drone market, particularly as nations seek alternatives to reliance on Chinese-manufactured drones.





Aero India 2025 underscores India's commitment to advancing its defence capabilities through innovation and self-reliance in drone technology.





