



The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) is preparing to co-develop a 110kN jet engine for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, a fifth-generation fighter jet initiative.





The AMCA engine requires an estimated 110-130 kilonewtons of thrust.





GTRE is expanding its engineering and scientific teams to meet the demands of the AMCA engine program and seeking specialised talent in materials science, aerodynamics, control systems, and advanced manufacturing processes.





The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) is in discussions with Rolls-Royce and Safran to co-develop a next-generation 110kN engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a 5.5-generation stealth fighter. The decision on which company will be India’s engine development partner for the AMCA program is expected soon.





Rolls-Royce's Proposal: Rolls-Royce has proposed a complete transfer of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the engine design and technology, which would give India full ownership and unrestricted access to crucial engine technology. This aligns with India’s long-term goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Rolls-Royce has also expressed its willingness to support India in becoming a major hub for engine manufacturing.





Safran's Offer: Safran has offered a complete transfer of technology (ToT), including Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), for a newly developed engine. This offer extends to potential local manufacturing without export restrictions, enabling India to achieve self-sufficiency in producing high-thrust engines. GTRE will also retain IPR for future upgrades, ensuring India’s long-term strategic advantage. Safran’s existing presence in the Indian market, through projects like the Rafale fighter jet, provides a foundation for a potentially expanded partnership.





Safran has proposed a better engine core than the M-88, which powers the Rafale. They are also investing heavily in 6th generation fighter aircraft technology. Safran is reportedly the frontrunner for the deal.





Key Factors Influencing The Decision





The competition between Rolls-Royce and Safran for the engine development of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is intensifying, with both companies presenting compelling proposals that emphasize technology transfer, strategic partnerships, and domestic production capabilities.





Technological Transfer: Rolls-Royce is offering a co-creation model that emphasizes joint ownership of intellectual property rights (IPR). This approach allows India to retain control over the technology developed, which is crucial for long-term strategic autonomy in defence capabilities. The company's extensive experience with advanced engines, such as the EJ200, positions it well to meet India's specific needs for a high-thrust engine.





Safran's Full IPR Transfer: In contrast, Safran has proposed a complete transfer of technology (ToT) along with full IPR rights. This offer includes the potential for local manufacturing without export restrictions, enabling India to achieve self-sufficiency in high-thrust engine production. Such an arrangement not only strengthens India's defence capabilities but also aligns with its "Make in India" initiative.





Innovation & Performance: Safran's New Engine Core: Safran has committed to developing a new engine core capable of generating 75kN of thrust, which could reach up to 120kN with an afterburner. This engine will incorporate advanced materials and technologies designed to withstand higher operational temperatures, thus enhancing performance across various flight regimes. The prototype is expected to be ready within five years, with initial trials planned on a Rafale fighter jet.





India's decision-making process regarding the engine partner will likely be influenced by its geopolitical ties with both the UK and France. The growing defense cooperation between India and France may give Safran an edge, especially considering its existing projects like the Rafale jet. However, Rolls-Royce's commitment to supporting India's aspirations in becoming an engine manufacturing hub cannot be overlooked.





Both Rolls-Royce and Safran have committed to establishing production and testing facilities in India as part of their proposals. This commitment is crucial for ensuring that the AMCA program not only meets immediate defense needs but also contributes to India's long-term goal of self-reliance in military aviation.





The Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the new engine will remain with GTRE. There will be no export restrictions on the engine, providing India with strategic flexibility in defense exports and future development.





In conclusion, while Rolls-Royce offers a collaborative approach with shared IPR, Safran's aggressive stance on full technology transfer presents a significant advantage in the context of India's AMCA program. The final decision will hinge on a combination of technological capabilities, geopolitical considerations, and commitments to domestic production.





With Reporting by JetLineMarvel







