



On February 14, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to discuss bilateral cooperation and developments in Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar shared the meeting details on X, noting that their discussion focused on bilateral cooperation and the situation in Ukraine. The 61st Munich Security Conference was held in Munich, Germany, from February 14-16.





During the conference, Jaishankar also participated in a panel discussion on democratic resilience with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. He highlighted India's successful democracy, its delivery of nutrition support and food to 800 million people, and addressed foreign interference. He also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, to discuss the international situation and expressed his anticipation of welcoming Sybiha to India.





Furthermore, Jaishankar engaged in Ananta Aspen Centre's session on India's security challenges, sharing perspectives on global engagement, regional strategy, and bilateral partnerships. He also met with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder to explore cooperation in economy and technology between India and Bavaria.





ANI







