



U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered a provocative speech at the Munich Security Conference, asserting that the greatest threats facing Europe come from within rather than from external forces like Russia or China. His comments have sparked significant backlash among European leaders.





Vance emphasised that the primary concern for Europe should be its internal issues, such as the erosion of democratic values and freedom of expression. He stated, "The threat that I worry most about vis-a-vis Europe is not Russia, not China, it's not any other external actor". He criticised European governments for moving away from fundamental principles shared with the United States.





He condemned European leaders for their handling of free speech and immigration policies, suggesting that they are suppressing dissent and failing to address public concerns about mass migration. Vance specifically mentioned the rise of anti-immigration sentiments and urged European nations to reconsider their stances towards far-right parties, which he argued reflect voter sentiment.





Vance pointed to various instances where he believes democratic processes have been undermined, including the annulment of elections in Romania due to alleged Russian interference. He warned that dismissing public concerns and censoring media would ultimately harm democracy.





His remarks were met with criticism from several European officials, including German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who labeled Vance's comments as "unacceptable." Pistorius asserted that such comparisons to authoritarian regimes do not reflect the reality of European democracies.





Vance's speech reflects a broader tension in transatlantic relations, particularly as he aligns closely with the more populist and nationalist sentiments prevalent in parts of American politics under Donald Trump's leadership.





ANI







