



During his two-day visit to the U.S. in February 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard to discuss various aspects of India-U.S. friendship.





Gabbard welcomed Modi back to the United States and expressed her anticipation to continue strengthening the friendship between the two nations.





During the meeting, PM Modi and Gabbard exchanged greetings and Modi congratulated Gabbard on her confirmation as DNI. Modi also acknowledged Gabbard as a "strong votary" of India-U.S. friendship.





It was an honor to welcome India’s Prime Minister @narendramodi back to the United States, and look forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship. https://t.co/72UW3SusOV — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 14, 2025





The discussions focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation, specifically in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, emerging threats, and strategic intelligence sharing. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to a secure, stable, and rules-based international order.





PM Modi's visit to the U.S. also included a meeting with President Donald Trump, marking the first meeting between the two leaders after Trump assumed office for his second term.





Discussions at the White House covered a range of issues, including strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade, economic engagement, technology, energy security, and regional and global concerns. Furthermore, PM Modi engaged with other notable figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.





ANI







