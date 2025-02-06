



On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev in New Delhi. Yermekbayev's first official visit to India included talks with Jaishankar. He also met with Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State.





During a meeting on February 5, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev discussed India's work within the SCO and the building of a "SECURE SCO". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that this visit highlights India's dedication to enhancing regional cooperation, security, and trade and economic development.





During the meeting, India proposed the following initiatives:





Hosting the UN climate conference in 2028 (COP33) Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed hosting the UN climate conference in 2028 or COP33 in India.





The Green Credit Initiative is focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation.





New SCO Special Working Group on Start-ups and Innovation, this proposal is aimed at addressing issues related to start-ups and innovation.





The meeting between EAM Jaishankar and the SCO Secretary-General underscores India's commitment to regional cooperation, security, and trade within the SCO framework. India prioritizes common interests such as counter-terrorism, economic development, and connectivity. As the chair of the SCO, India's priorities include Security, Economic Development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.





India aims to strengthen ties with Central Asian countries through active engagement in the SCO, fostering stronger bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for trade, investment, and cooperation. India's participation in the SCO also allows it to expand its influence in the region and project itself as a reliable and responsible partner in international affairs.





Agencies







