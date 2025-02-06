



Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of Russia's Federal Assembly, met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties as a foundation for the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia.





Volodin asserted that India is one of Russia's key partners in Asia. He also pointed out the growing bilateral trade between the two countries, which has increased fivefold over the past five years, with a 15% increase from January to November 2024.





Dhankhar acknowledged the high level of relations between India and Russia, highlighting the role of parliamentarians in maintaining them. He also noted Prime Minister Modi's two visits to Russia in the past seven months, which "reflects the importance of strategic partnership".





During his visit, Volodin also met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss increasing the effectiveness of Russia-India inter-parliamentary cooperation. Additionally, he met with President Droupadi Murmu, who noted that exchanges between public representatives foster stronger cooperation and keep the partnership contemporary.





Volodin also thanked the President of India for the opportunity to meet with the Russian delegation. The Russian delegation also attended the plenary sessions of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and visited the Parliament Museum and the Constitution Hall.





ANI







