



Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis arrived in India on February 5, 2025, for a five-day official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and strategic ties between Greece and India. This visit is significant as both nations have historically maintained cooperative relations, particularly in supporting each other on key international issues such as Kashmir and Cyprus.





During his stay, Gerapetritis is scheduled to meet with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for discussions that will likely cover various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including economic and security collaborations. Additionally, he will engage with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. A highlight of the visit includes Gerapetritis serving as the keynote speaker at an event organized by the Observer Research Foundation, focusing on the Greece-India partnership in the current geopolitical landscape.





The visit comes at a time when both countries are looking to enhance their strategic partnership, with ongoing projects such as the construction of a new airport in Kasteli, Crete, led by Indian infrastructure firm GMR Airports Ltd., marking a significant investment from India into Greece. The growing Indian community in Greece, now estimated to be between 13,000 and 14,000 individuals, primarily of Punjabi origin, also plays a role in fostering closer ties between the two nations.





ANI







