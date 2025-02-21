



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 20, 2025, in Johannesburg during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The discussions focused on enhancing India-Russia bilateral cooperation and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.





Jaishankar expressed his satisfaction about the meeting on social media, stating, "Glad to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia this evening in Johannesburg. Reviewed the continued progress of India-Russia bilateral cooperation". The two leaders specifically addressed recent developments regarding the Ukraine conflict, including Lavrov's prior meeting in Riyadh aimed at discussing peace efforts.





Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry on X wrote, "Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. @DrSJaishankar hold talks on the sidelines of the #G20 Ministerial."





Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties between India and Russia, which encompass significant economic, defence, and energy partnerships. This meeting comes amidst heightened global discussions surrounding the Ukraine war, with India advocating for dialogue and diplomacy while maintaining its strategic relationship with Russia despite international pressures.





In addition to his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar engaged with other global leaders during his visit, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and foreign ministers from Singapore, Brazil, and Ethiopia, further emphasising India's active role in international diplomacy.





Jaishankar on Thursday also held a meeting with his counterparts from Singapore and Brazil on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in South Africa's Johannesburg.





