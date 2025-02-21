



Russia has renewed its pitch to India for the Sukhoi Su-57, its fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, during the Aero India 2025 air show. The proposal includes the establishment of joint production facilities in India, which could start as early as this year if the Indian government accepts the offer.





The deal promises significant technological transfer, including advanced features such as engines, Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars, and artificial intelligence elements. This collaboration aims to bolster India's indigenous defence capabilities, particularly in light of its ongoing Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





India, facing challenges in maintaining its fighter jet fleet numbers, is considering this offer amidst a backdrop of increasing military competition in the region, particularly from China. The Su-57 could help modernize India's air force while also providing a counterbalance to Western aircraft like the F-35.





This renewed interest follows India's withdrawal from a joint Indo-Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft program in 2018. Experts suggest that India's current military needs may prompt a reconsideration of such collaborations with Russia.





The geopolitical landscape has shifted, with Russia facing economic strains due to sanctions related to its actions in Ukraine. This situation may make Moscow more amenable to negotiations with India as it seeks to bolster its defence sector.





While India has not yet committed to the deal, it is actively evaluating Russia's offer amidst broader strategic considerations.





Agencies











