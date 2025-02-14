



The TEJAS MK-2, an advanced iteration of India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), is currently under development by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). At Aero India 2025, a 1:15 scale model of the TEJAS MK-2 is set to be showcased, highlighting significant enhancements in design and capabilities compared to its predecessor, the TEJAS MK-1.





The first prototype of the TEJAS MK-2 is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2025. This follows extensive assembly work that began in late 2024, with key parts and systems being stockpiled since 2023. As of February 2025, approximately 450 out of the required 950 key components have been integrated into the prototype.





The maiden flight of the TEJAS MK-2 is targeted for early 2026, with project officials indicating that it may occur around April or May. This slight delay from earlier projections is attributed to the complexity of integrating various systems.





Following the successful rollout and flight tests, HAL plans to produce four pre-production prototypes between 2025 and 2027. The aircraft is expected to enter mass production by 2029, with an operational induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) anticipated around 2028-2029.





Key Features And Enhancements





The TEJAS MK-2 incorporates several advancements over its predecessor:





The aircraft features design improvements such as a larger airframe with close-coupled canards for enhanced stability and manoeuvrability. It is designed to carry a payload capacity of up to 6,500 kg, significantly increasing its operational versatility compared to the MK-1's capacity.





The MK-2 jet will be equipped with an improved version of the indigenous 'Uttam' active electronically scanned array radar (AESA), advanced electronic warfare systems, and a new digital flight control computer. These upgrades are aimed at enhancing its combat capabilities in modern aerial warfare scenarios.





The aircraft will feature multiple hardpoints for diverse armament configurations, allowing it to carry advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons developed by India's Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).





The development of the TEJAS MK-2 represents a significant step towards India’s self-reliance in defence aviation. It aims to replace older aircraft models in service with the IAF while meeting contemporary combat requirements. With increasing interest from international partners and potential buyers, Aero India 2025 will serve as a platform for HAL to showcase India's growing aerospace capabilities to a global audience.





The TEJAS MK-2 program is on track for significant milestones in prototype development and testing, reflecting India's commitment to enhancing its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





