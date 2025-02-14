



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's working visit to the United States, US President Donald Trump stated that he has been "great friend" with PM Modi for a long time and that it is a "great honour" to have him at the White House. Trump said that he and PM Modi share a "wonderful relationship" and maintained ties during the past four years. Trump also congratulated PM Modi on doing a great job.





Trump mentioned that they would discuss oil, gas, and trade. Speaking to reporters with PM Modi, Trump said it was an honour to have PM Modi of India, who he considers a great friend. He also noted the potential for significant discussions, particularly regarding India purchasing oil and gas from the U.S., which he stated has more oil and gas than any other country.





Both leaders have referred to each other as friends and have a warm personal relationship. Modi has consistently emphasized his amicable rapport with Trump.





Discussions between them include oil, gas, trade, technology, defence, and energy.





While Trump has labelled India a "tariff king," India has taken steps to increase purchases of American oil and reduce tariffs on some U.S. products.





Modi aims to strengthen ties with Washington and the West. The US sees India as a means of countering China's growing strength in the Asia-Pacific.





Modi has referenced past high-profile public events with Trump, such as rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad.





Issues such as trade disputes and illegal immigration could test their camaraderie. Trump's "unpredictability" raises questions about the future of their cooperation.





Modi expressed delight in seeing Trump back in the White House and offered congratulations on his re-election.





ANI







