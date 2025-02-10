



Elon Musk is making strategic moves involving Tesla's expansion plans and a potential collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). These initiatives aim to boost technological advancements in space exploration and strengthen India's position in the global aerospace sector, while also enhancing SpaceX's innovative capabilities.





Tesla's Expansion Plans In India





Musk has expressed interest in tapping into India's growing electric vehicle market, with the potential for setting up a Giga-Factory to harness local resources and talent.





The Indian government has been promoting foreign direct investment in manufacturing and technology, which could significantly benefit Tesla.





Musk's prior plans to engage with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce investments in an auto factory were previously affected by "very heavy Tesla obligations".





Tesla is adjusting its strategy to leverage existing facilities for low-cost vehicle production, potentially deferring investments in new factories in Mexico and India. The company aims to increase production by 50% from 2023, scaling up to nearly 3 million vehicles without new manufacturing lines.





Collaboration With ISRO





A potential collaboration between Tesla/SpaceX and ISRO could involve sharing advanced technologies and joint missions.





SpaceX disclosed plans to assist ISRO in launching a 4.7-tonne communication satellite using its Falcon 9 rocket.





Musk may seek early regulatory approval to begin operations for Starlink in India and boost collaboration with ISRO.





India is viewed as a crucial market for Starlink's expansion, aiming to provide internet connectivity to those underserved by digital infrastructure. However, Starlink still needs to meet India’s security requirements before it can be licensed.





Musk is working on Tesla's fourth master plan. Tesla is expanding its Texas Giga-Factory by adding over 5.2 million square feet of space, with completion expected by the end of 2026.





Tesla has been granted provisional permission to expand its Berlin factory, which could increase production capacity from around 500,000 to one million vehicles per year.





Musk plans to launch Tesla Robo-Taxi services in California and Texas in 2025.





Agencies







