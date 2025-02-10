



Bangalore is preparing to host Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of Asia's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.





"The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," highlighting India's growing aerospace technology capabilities and fostering international collaborations and business partnerships.





The event will host over 700 exhibitors, including top defence firms, aerospace manufacturers, and technology innovators from around the world.





High-profile government delegations, defence ministers, and industry leaders will be present. Representatives from more than 90 countries will participate.





Spectators can anticipate displays of advanced aircraft, defence systems, and aerospace technologies, including the American F-35 and Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighters. The United States Air Force will showcase two F-16s and two F-35s on static display. US-made defence equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber, will be on display. The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran and Sarang teams will deliver aerobatic displays. The Russian Su-57 will make its first international flying appearance.





A Start-Up Innovation Pavilion will offer a dedicated space for start-ups in the aerospace and defence sectors.





The first three days are reserved for business visitors to discuss defence deals, investments, and collaborations. Aero India is a crucial platform for business networking, allowing companies to showcase their products, sign MoUs, and form strategic partnerships.





Enhanced security measures and traffic management are in place around Yelahanka Air Force Station. A ban on flying drones, paragliders, and balloons in Bengaluru during the event has been enforced.





To attend the show, visitors must register on the official Aero India website. There are three types of passes available: Business, General, and Aero Display Viewing Area (ADVA).





Aero India 2025 will promote India’s indigenous defence manufacturing under the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.





More than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence. Spectators can expect a display of US-made defence equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Aero India is a pivotal platform for advancing the government's vision of a strong, capable, secure, and self-reliant India. He expects domestic defence production to exceed ₹1,60,00 Crores by FY26 and defence exports to surpass ₹30,000 Crores.





