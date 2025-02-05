Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, emphasized the EU's commitment to safeguarding economic security in response to escalating sanctions and tariffs. In a statement made on February 5, 2025, she highlighted that the EU is facing significant challenges due to rising geopolitical tensions and economic pressures, which necessitate a robust and coordinated response from member states.





Von der Leyen underscored that economic security has become a central pillar of the EU's foreign policy, particularly following the G7 Hiroshima Summit in 2023. This focus aims to enhance resilience against global shocks and ensure supply chain stability.





The EU plans to work closely with member states and allies to develop comprehensive strategies that address vulnerabilities in the economy. This includes a commitment to de-risking initiatives that reduce dependency on external actors and enhance the EU's competitive position globally.





The European Economic Security Taskforce has been established to facilitate discussions on economic strategy and security policy. This taskforce aims to clarify diverse policy dialogues and propose actionable solutions to bolster economic resilience across Europe.





Von der Leyen's remarks reflect a proactive stance towards managing economic risks while fostering a collaborative approach among EU nations to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.





ANI







