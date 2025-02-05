



On February 4, 2025, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held discussions with the Algerian Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Ali Achoui.





This meeting aimed to strengthen the longstanding diplomatic ties between India and Algeria. Singh expressed gratitude for Achoui's cooperation and emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.





The talks reflect India's commitment to fostering international partnerships and highlight Algeria's role as a significant ally in Africa. Both parties reaffirmed their dedication to deepening cooperation across various sectors, which is crucial for advancing mutual interests.





ANI







