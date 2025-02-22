



The first Indian Navy training squadron arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, on February 20, 2025. The squadron consists of ships INS Tir and ICGS Veera, although some reports also mention INS Sujata as part of the visit.





This visit aims to strengthen maritime cooperation and interoperability between India and Vietnam through various interactions, including cross-training visits, professional discussions, community programs, and a trip to the Vietnam Naval Academy.





The visit will conclude with bilateral naval exercises between the Indian Navy and the Vietnam People's Navy and Coast Guard. These exercises are designed to enhance interoperability and exchange best practices between the two navies. This deployment aligns with India's broader initiative under its Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision to enhance regional maritime security.





India and Vietnam have a strong strategic partnership that was further strengthened during a recent visit by Vietnam's Prime Minister to India in August 2024. This naval visit reinforces closer maritime cooperation between both nations.





Agencies







