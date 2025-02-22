



In a significant achievement for India's defence manufacturing sector, the National Security Guard (NSG) has won the sniper category in the All India Police Commando Competition using an indigenous sniper rifle. The .338 Saber sniper rifle, designed and manufactured by Bangalore-based SSS Defence, outperformed top international competitors, including the renowned American Barrett 50 Cal rifle used by Force One of Maharashtra Police.





The Saber .338 sniper rifle, has achieved a significant milestone by outperforming some of the world's best sniper rifles in the All India Police Commando Competition.





The Barrett 50 Cal is a highly regarded anti-materiel and sniper rifle known for its power and accuracy. It is widely used by US Special Forces and has been procured by the Indian Army to enhance firepower along sensitive borders like the Line of Control (LoC).





Last year, Force One emerged victorious in this competition but finished second this time behind NSG's impressive performance with an indigenous rifle. This highlights both their skill and reliance on high-quality foreign equipment.





This victory highlights the capabilities of Indian defence manufacturers, as an indigenously produced sniper rifle surpassed a renowned American counterpart in a high-level competition.





The Saber .338 sniper rifle, developed by SSS Defence, is a significant achievement in India's indigenous defence manufacturing sector. It is the only domestically designed and manufactured sniper rifle in the prestigious .338 Lapua Magnum calibre, known for its long-range precision capabilities.





The SSS Defence Saber .338 is a high-performance sniper rifle designed and manufactured in India, chambered for the .338 Lapua Magnum cartridge. This bolt-action rifle is engineered to engage targets effectively at distances up to 1500 meters and beyond, making it an ideal tool for military and law enforcement units requiring long-range precision capabilities.





The Saber features a heavy, free-floating barrel available in lengths of 24, 26, or 27 inches with a right-hand twist of 1:11.25", contributing to its sub-Minute of Angle (MoA) accuracy when used with match-grade ammunition. The rifle's ambidextrous chassis includes a foldable rear stock, adjustable cheek piece, and length of pull adjustments to accommodate shooters of varying builds.





In terms of design flexibility, the Saber offers a compact configuration mode that allows operatives to quickly adapt to different operational environments. It includes a full rail fore-end with accessory mounting points at multiple positions for attaching various optics or accessories. The rifle comes with detachable box magazines available in five-round and ten-round variants. Its receiver system is made from aluminium alloy with cerakote and black oxide coatings for durability.





The SSS Defence Saber has gained international recognition by securing export orders from foreign nations while also being considered by the Indian Army as part of their sniper rifle requirements. Recently, it was successfully used by India's National Security Guard (NSG) during the All India Police Commando Competition where it outperformed other top-tier sniper rifles like the Barrett .50 Calibre used by some forces.





Competition Highlights





The NSG emerged victorious against elite commando teams from central and state forces.

Force One secured second place using the American Barrett 50 Cal calibre sniper rifle.





This victory marks a milestone for India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It also highlights that India is now exporting its weapons internationally; SSS Defence has already sold these rifles to another country.





Organiser







