



Action Construction Equipment Ltd (ACE) has secured a significant contract worth ₹420 Crores from the Ministry of Defence to supply 1,121 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLTs). This order accounts for 60% of the total procurement of 1,868 RTFLTs intended for use by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The contract highlights ACE's expertise in specialized cranes and material handling equipment, reinforcing its leadership in these sectors.





Contract Value: ₹420 Crores for supplying 1,121 RTFLTs.





Share of Total Procurement: ACE secured a dominant 60% share of the total order.





Defence Application: The RTFLTs will enhance combat readiness and logistical efficiency across all three branches of India's armed forces.





Strategic Importance: Supports India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives by promoting indigenous manufacturing.





Impact On Indigenous Manufacturing





This milestone underscores ACE’s technological capabilities and robust R&D efforts. By contributing significantly to India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing, ACE reinforces its position as a key player in enhancing national defence infrastructure. The project aligns with government policies aimed at boosting domestic production through initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.





The procurement is expected to generate employment opportunities both directly and indirectly by supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in component manufacturing`. This aligns with broader economic goals focused on empowering indigenous industries.





This contract marks a significant step forward for ACE Ltd., solidifying its role as a leader in specialised equipment while bolstering India's push towards self-sufficiency in military logistics.





Agencies







