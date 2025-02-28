Safran, France's leading defence and aerospace conglomerate, has marked a significant milestone in its 'Make in India' journey by inaugurating its new office at Worldmark 2 in Aerocity, New Delhi.





The ceremony was officiated by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou and JS Gavankar, CEO and Country Head for Safran in India. This strategic expansion underscores Safran's long-term commitment to India and reinforces its presence in the Indian aerospace and defence sector.





The new office will primarily house the Safran Civil Aviation and Military Support Services team, enhancing the company's operations and collaboration with Indian airlines and military customers.





Safran has been a key partner in India's aerospace ecosystem for nearly seven decades and is deeply committed to supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).





By expanding its footprint in India, Safran aims to enhance technology transfer, increase local industrial capabilities, and further strengthen its collaboration with Indian companies.





Ambassador Thierry Mathou highlighted the deep-rooted strategic partnership between France and India, emphasising Safran's pivotal role in fostering aeronautical industrial cooperation and skill development in India. Safran, a global leader in aerospace, defence, and space technology, has been instrumental in advancing India's aerospace ecosystem through its extensive presence in manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and research and development facilities.

Safran's commitment to India's aerospace sector is evident in its significant investments and partnerships. The company has established a robust footprint with 17 facilities and over 2,400 employees, contributing to both military and civil aviation sectors.

Safran is also a strong advocate of the 'Make in India' initiative, supporting indigenous manufacturing and technology transfer. This includes the development of a major MRO facility in Hyderabad, which will handle LEAP engines from India, South-East Asia, and the Middle East, thereby enhancing India's self-reliance in aerospace and defence manufacturing.

The inauguration of Safran's new office in New Delhi marks another milestone in its Indian journey. This state-of-the-art facility reflects Safran's global commitment to sustainability and inclusivity, featuring a modern and disability-friendly workspace inspired by Indian art and modern design.

JS Gavankar, CEO and Country Head of Safran India, expressed pride in this expansion and hopes for future facilities, underscoring Safran's dedication to contributing to India's aerospace and defence self-reliance.

France and India have a long-standing strategic partnership, with aerospace being a cornerstone of their cooperation. French companies like Safran are deeply involved in integrating Indian firms into global supply chains, supporting India's quest for sovereignty and self-reliance in defence and aerospace.

The partnership between France and India is set to continue growing, with ongoing collaborations in advanced technologies and joint development projects.





This move is part of Safran's broader strategy to invest in India's growing defence and aerospace sector, which includes setting up new facilities such as an electronics manufacturing unit in Bengaluru and a major MRO centre in Hyderabad. These initiatives highlight Safran's role in bolstering India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and contributing to the nation's goal of self-reliance in critical sectors.





