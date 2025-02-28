

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently concluded a four-day visit to France, focusing on enhancing military cooperation and strategic partnerships between India and France.





The visit, which took place from February 24 to 27, aimed to strengthen bilateral defence ties through discussions on security, technology, and training. General Dwivedi met with senior French military officials at Les Invalides in Paris, where he engaged in talks with General Pierre Schill, the French Army Chief, to foster stronger military ties between the two nations.





During his visit, General Dwivedi was briefed on the Future Combat Command at the prestigious École Militaire in Paris and visited the Technical Section of the French Army (STAT) and the Battle Lab Terre in Versailles.





He also travelled to Marseille to visit the French Army's 3rd Division, where he received briefings on the division's mission, the bilateral exercise SHAKTI, India-France training cooperation, and the French Army's modernization program known as Scorpion.





The following day, he witnessed a live demonstration of the Scorpion Division's capabilities in Carpiagne.





General Dwivedi's visit highlighted India's commitment to expanding defence collaboration with France. He also visited the Airbus facility in Marseille to learn about cutting-edge aviation technology.





On the final day of his visit, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial to honour Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and delivered a talk at the École de Guerre, focusing on modern warfare and India's strategic vision.





This visit follows a recent bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between India and France.





