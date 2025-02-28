

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently felicitated the team behind India's Long-Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile project, following the successful flight trials conducted in November 2024.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for India, placing it among a select group of nations with hypersonic capabilities. The hypersonic missile, designed to carry payloads over ranges exceeding 1,500 km, was tested from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.





The development of this missile involved indigenous efforts by laboratories of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories and industry partners.





Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of this achievement, noting it as a historic moment that underscores India's advanced military technologies. He congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry for their collaborative efforts in making this project a success.





Interacting with the scientists, Defence Minister commended them for their unparalleled contribution to India’s defence capabilities and exuded confidence that, with concerted efforts, India will find itself among the top-three economies by 2027. He called upon them to continue factoring-in the rapidly-evolving technological transformation into their projects while working with dedication and honesty.





The successful flight trial not only enhances India's defence capabilities but also demonstrates the country's growing prowess in developing cutting-edge military technologies. This development aligns with the government's emphasis on innovation and R&D in the defence sector, as reiterated by Singh during various forums.





Agencies







