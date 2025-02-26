



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit India on February 27-28, 2025, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners. This visit marks a significant moment in EU-India relations, aiming to strengthen their strategic partnership, which has been in place since 2004.





Key agenda items include ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU, discussions on the Ukraine conflict, the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and the enforcement of sanctions against Russia.





The FTA negotiations, which were relaunched in June 2022, are crucial for enhancing trade ties between the two entities. The EU is keen on expanding cooperation in defence and security, as well as new technologies, recognising India's strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific region.





The situation in Ukraine will also be a focal point, with the EU emphasizing the need for a durable and lasting peace. President von der Leyen is expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her recent visit to Kyiv and stress the importance of enforcing sanctions against Russia.





The IMEC initiative is another significant aspect of the discussions, as it aims to enhance connectivity between India, the Middle East, and Europe through infrastructure investments in railways, maritime shipping lanes, and other sectors.





This project is supported by the EU's Global Gateway investment agenda and has garnered international backing, including from the United States.





The visit will also include the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, which facilitates cooperation in critical technologies like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Overall, the visit is poised to deepen EU-India bilateral ties across trade, technology, and security domains.





