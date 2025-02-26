



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the importance of vigilance against emerging unconventional threats during the Indian Coast Guard Investiture Ceremony. He highlighted that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) must remain alert to challenges such as cyberattacks, data breaches, signal jamming, radar disruption, and GPS spoofing, in addition to traditional threats like piracy and terrorism.





Singh noted that India's strategic security faces dual threats: conventional military conflicts handled by the Armed Forces and non-traditional challenges like smuggling and illegal fishing, which the ICG is well-equipped to address.





The ICG has demonstrated significant achievements in maritime safety and security, including major drug seizures and rescue operations, underscoring its crucial role in maintaining national security.





Singh commended the ICG's efforts in ensuring coastal security and organizational efficiency, emphasising that its strength is vital for India's sovereignty and internal security.





He also highlighted the government's commitment to modernizing the ICG, with a budget increase of 26.50% for the financial year 2025-26 and plans to procure new vessels.





The Defence Minister stressed that a robust security system is essential for a secure and prosperous India, urging the ICG to leverage technological advancements to counter both conventional and unconventional threats effectively.





