



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly likely to visit Moscow on May 9, 2025, to attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, according to reports from Russian news agency TASS.





This visit would mark a significant gesture of solidarity between India and Russia, as both countries continue to strengthen their strategic partnership despite global geopolitical tensions.





The event is expected to draw participation from various foreign leaders, with Russian President Vladimir Putin extending invitations to several countries to commemorate this historic occasion.





Additionally, there are discussions about the participation of a ceremonial unit from the Indian armed forces in the parade on Red Square, which would require their arrival at least a month in advance for rehearsals.





This visit by PM Modi follows his recent engagements with President Putin, including a trip to Russia in October 2024 for the BRICS Summit, where he emphasized the importance of peace and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts.





TASS







