



GalaxEye, an Indian Spacetech start-up, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing its SyncFusion Imaging System. The company's GLX-SQ payload, part of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) POEM-4 mission, delivered excellent results even in the harsh conditions of the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), an area known for its elevated radiation levels.





GalaxEye's GLX-SQ payload was tested aboard ISRO’s POEM-4 platform, an experimental space lab that repurposes the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket. The test highlights the resilience of GalaxEye’s technology in challenging space conditions.





The GLX-SQ system maintained full functionality in extreme conditions while operating in the SAA, where radiation exposure is higher, and during an eclipse, where temperatures can drop below -10°C.





The SyncFusion Imaging System combines Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical imagery. The system can process and compress large data volumes, converting analogue signals into digital format in under 10 minutes.





Suyash Singh, CEO & Co-founder of GalaxEye, stated that the company wanted to push the limits of their technology to prove its robustness. He added that operating in the SAA during an eclipse demonstrated the technology's performance and ability to withstand challenging conditions, reflecting engineering excellence and India’s growing leadership in space innovation.





Building on this success, GalaxEye is moving forward with its next initiative, Mission Drishti, a multi-sensor earth observation satellite program.





GalaxEye's innovative space solutions can be used for defence, agriculture, disaster management, and more.





GalaxEye achieved a breakthrough by deploying the world's first fusion of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical imagery in orbit. This fusion provides enhanced insights for various sectors, going beyond traditional remote sensing methods.





GalaxEye also tested a combined SAR and Electro-Optical (EO) imaging system on a heavy-lift drone, in collaboration with Magicmyna, a Bangalore-based drone developer.





