



Bangalore Based Optimised Electrotech has unveiled Harpy Sight, marking India's first Generation 5 AI-driven imaging seeker. This innovative technology is designed for real-time AI-powered target detection, advanced guidance, and seamless integration with micro-missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs.





Utilizes advanced AI algorithms to identify and track targets swiftly and accurately in real-time target detection.





Advanced guidance system enhances precision in targeting, ensuring effective engagement with minimal collateral damage.





The image seeker is equipped with integration capabilities It is compatible with various micro-missiles and UAV systems, allowing for versatile military applications.





Provides improved data transmission and situational awareness for operators, facilitating better decision-making in the field, with Next-Gen Telemetry.





The Harpy Sight is poised to revolutionise military operations by enhancing the effectiveness of surveillance and strike missions. Its capabilities are particularly beneficial for:





Facilitates strikes against enemy air defence systems through precise targeting.





Offers enhanced robust surveillance solutions that can operate in diverse environmental conditions.





This development underscores Optimised Electrotech's commitment to advancing India's defence technology landscape, contributing significantly to national security efforts.





