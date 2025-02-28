



General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has successfully tested the MQ-9B SeaGuardian's enhanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities by deploying and testing anti-submarine sensors using pre-production Sonobuoy Dispensing System (SDS) pods. The tests, conducted from January 20 to 30, 2025, marked a significant milestone in demonstrating the SeaGuardian's ability to perform end-to-end persistent ASW operations.





Sonobuoy Dispensing System (SDS) Pods: The SeaGuardian utilised newly designed SDS pods to deploy multiple sonobuoys, including Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (DIFAR), Directional Command Activated Sonobuoy System (DICASS), and Bathythermograph sonobuoys. These sonobuoys enable onboard thermal-depth and acoustic data processing, enhancing the detection, tracking, and analysis of underwater targets.





The integration of SDS pods and sonobuoys allows the SeaGuardian to effectively gather critical acoustic intelligence, marking a major leap forward in unmanned ASW capabilities.





GA-ASI looks forward to continued collaboration with the U.S. Navy to explore innovative solutions for distributed maritime operations in the undersea domain.





India's Procurement And Collaboration





MQ-9B Procurement: India has finalised a contract for the procurement of 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian drones, valued at ₹34,500 Crores, in October 2024.





Sonobuoy Co-Production: India and the U.S. are in the final stages of negotiations to co-produce sonobuoys, enhancing undersea domain awareness for both nations. This collaboration involves Ultra Maritime and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).





The advancements in the MQ-9B SeaGuardian's ASW capabilities, combined with India's procurement and collaboration efforts, highlight significant developments in maritime security and anti-submarine warfare technologies.





