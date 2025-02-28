



India's strategic role in the Western Indian Ocean (WIO) is pivotal, driven by a convergence of interests with littoral nations. This region is crucial for India due to its geography, energy resources, trade routes, and natural resources, which underscore its importance in India's maritime strategy.





India's main objective in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is to secure the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs), which are vital for trade and energy security but face threats such as piracy.





The Indian Navy plays a multifaceted role, acting as a "first responder" and "preferred security partner" in the region, enhancing regional stability through anti-piracy operations and maritime patrols.





India has significantly enhanced its role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), particularly through its proactive engagement in maritime security and cooperation with neighbouring countries. Lieutenant Colonel Dhiraj Kumar noted that India's positive gestures have reaffirmed its suitability as a crisis-mitigator and promoter of regional cooperation.

This shift reflects India's transition from an inward-looking to an outward-looking strategy, focusing on three key objectives: supporting neighbouring countries, providing humanitarian aid and maritime capacity-building, and preventing hegemonic dominance, especially in response to China's growing presence in the region.

In recent years, India's approach to its primary interest area in the IOR has evolved, leading to a broader maritime outlook. The 2015 Indian Naval strategic document played a crucial role in setting this stage by expanding India's primary interest region. This strategic shift is driven by the need to secure vital sea lanes of communication (SLOCs), counterbalance China's influence, and foster cooperation with regional partners to uphold a rules-based international order.

India's role as a net security provider in the IOR involves patrolling vast maritime territories, managing regional crises, conducting anti-piracy operations, and ensuring the safety of key shipping routes. The Indian Navy has been instrumental in these efforts, earning recognition for its successful anti-piracy missions and its position as a first responder in regional crises.

This proactive engagement has positioned India as a valuable security partner not only in the IOR but also in the broader Indo-Pacific, where it participates in alliances like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).





India's engagement in the WIO is also influenced by its strategic rivalry with China. India seeks to counter China's growing presence by strengthening partnerships with small island nations like Mauritius and Seychelles. These partnerships not only serve India's strategic interests but also contribute to regional stability and security.





The Indian Navy has expanded its presence beyond traditional boundaries, establishing a security presence in the Southwest Indian Ocean through military training, defence equipment, and security advisers.





This proactive approach has positioned India as a significant maritime security provider, leveraging historic ties with littoral nations to enhance its influence in the region.





Furthermore, India's maritime diplomacy in the Southwest Indian Ocean involves developing strategic relationships with key island nations. These relationships are crucial for projecting India's naval capabilities and securing strategic advantages such as longer maritime deployments and potential military infrastructure.





The region's importance is highlighted by its role as a gateway between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, with the Mozambique Channel being a critical maritime choke-point.





India's efforts to build a robust naval presence and foster cooperation with other nations like the United States are aimed at maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which aligns with its broader strategic ambitions.





In recent years, India has shifted from a non-aligned stance to a more strategic engagement in the Indian Ocean, emphasising anti-piracy operations and expanding its naval presence.





This shift is part of India's broader vision for the region, encapsulated in initiatives like the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) policy, which underscores cooperation and regional stability.





The convergence of interests between India and littoral nations in the WIO is critical for addressing shared challenges such as piracy and China's growing influence, while promoting economic stability and security in the region.





Agencies







