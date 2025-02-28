Production of TEJAS fighter jet under progress in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plant





The Indian government is considering involving the private sector in the production of the TEJAS fighter jet to address ongoing delays. A high-level committee, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, has been formed to explore ways to accelerate production and meet the urgent needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The committee's primary objectives include identifying bottlenecks in the TEJAS program and recommending measures to enhance production efficiency.





One potential solution being considered is outsourcing certain Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities, such as the Nashik plant, to private companies. This move aims to bolster production capacity, reduce reliance on imports, and enhance India's defence independence under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The IAF is facing a significant shortage of fighter jets, with only 31 squadrons currently operational against a required strength of 42. The TEJAS MK-1A, an advanced variant of the indigenous TEJAS, is crucial for modernising the IAF's fleet.





However, HAL is struggling to meet the production targets for the 83 contracted TEJAS MK-1A jets, and an additional order for 97 jets is pending. The delays have been exacerbated by limitations in engine supply from General Electric, which can only provide a maximum of 12 engines annually.





Involving the private sector could alleviate pressure on HAL and potentially expedite deliveries. Companies already involved in discussions for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program are seen as strong contenders for participating in TEJAS MK-1A production.





Wise Option





This strategic decision would not only impact India's fighter aircraft industry but also have implications for regional security dynamics with neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan. The committee has been given a deadline of one month to submit its report, which is expected to outline a clear path forward for enhancing private sector participation in fighter jet manufacturing.





Air Force Chief's Views





Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has underscored the urgent need for India to produce 35-40 fighter jets annually to address the existing gaps and replace ageing fleets. This requirement is driven by the impending retirement of aircraft like the Mirage-2000, MiG-29, and Jaguar, which are set to be phased out in the coming years. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised that adding two squadrons per year necessitates the production of 35-40 planes annually, a capacity that cannot be developed overnight.





Dependence On HAL





Currently, the IAF relies heavily on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of indigenous TEJAS MK-1A jets. While HAL has committed to producing 24 jets next year, Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the importance of private sector participation to meet the required numbers. He cited the successful collaboration between TATA and Airbus on the C-295 transport aircraft as an example, suggesting that private industry could contribute an additional 12-18 jets per year.





The slow production of TEJAS MK-1A has been a significant concern, with HAL facing delays in delivering the contracted 83 aircraft. This has prompted the Ministry of Defence to form a high-powered committee to explore solutions, including increased private sector involvement, to accelerate fighter jet production.





Future Outlook





Looking ahead to 2047, Air Chief Marshal Singh envisions a technologically advanced and automated Air Force. The IAF currently operates 31 fighter squadrons, short of the required 42 needed to counter threats from China and Pakistan. With the retirement of approximately 250 aircraft from the Jaguar, MiG-29, and Mirage-2000 fleets imminent, boosting fighter jet production remains a critical priority for India's air defence preparedness.





Agencies







