



In a significant move to enhance India's nuclear energy capabilities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of a Nuclear Energy Mission during the Union Budget 2025 presentation. This mission will focus on the research and development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with a substantial financial commitment of ₹20,000 crore. The goal is to operationalize at least five indigenously developed SMRs by 2033.





The initiative aims to contribute to India's ambitious target of generating 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy by 2047, which is crucial for the country's energy transition and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.





To facilitate private sector participation in this sector, the government plans to amend the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act. These changes are intended to create a more attractive environment for investment and innovation in nuclear technology.





The announcement has generated interest within the start-up ecosystem, as it opens avenues for innovation in a field that has been traditionally capital-intensive and heavily regulated. Stakeholders see this as a chance for deep-tech advancements similar to those seen in the semiconductor industry.





SMRs are designed to produce less than 300 MW of electricity, making them smaller and more flexible compared to conventional reactors that typically exceed 500 MW. Their modular design allows components to be prefabricated in factories, potentially reducing construction costs and timelines. This approach not only enhances scalability but also aligns with global trends where several countries are exploring SMR technology.





The establishment of this Nuclear Energy Mission represents a pivotal step in India's strategy to diversify its energy sources and promote sustainable development. By fostering innovation through SMRs and encouraging private sector involvement, the government aims to position India as a significant player in the global nuclear energy landscape while addressing pressing energy demands domestically.





