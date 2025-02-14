



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, have entered into a strategic agreement to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at HAL's Accessories Complex in Lucknow.





The collaboration aims to enhance the operational readiness of India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1 by ensuring efficient repair and overhaul of its electrical power generation systems.





Under the agreement, HAL will service Collins Aerospace's Integrated Drive Generators (IDGs) and Generator Control Units (GCUs), which power select Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets.





“The new MRO facility expands upon our long-standing partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. We are fully committed to in-country, long-term sustainment of India’s war fighter fleet,” said Ryan Hudson, vice president of Aftermarket, Power & Controls at Collins Aerospace.





This initiative is expected to reduce turnaround time for repairs, bolster self-reliance in defence maintenance, and improve overall fleet availability. The facility will also enhance self-reliance and enable HAL to provide better customer support for the TEJAS fleet, with the technical capability to support future requirements for new platforms.





The agreement occurs as HAL prepares to accelerate deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A to the IAF, following concerns about potential delays. HAL's management has assured stakeholders that the anticipated deliveries will commence soon, contributing to a partial recovery in HAL's stock price.





Collins Aerospace has supported the IAF for more than 80 years and has products on various platforms like the indigenous TEJAS MK-1, C-17 transport aircraft, C-295 aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules turboprop military transport aircraft, P-8I maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, AH-64E attack gunship, CH-47F 'Chinook' and MH-60R Naval Helicopters. With an Indian workforce of more than 7,000 employees across Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, RTX has one of the largest presence amongst aerospace and defence firms in India.





