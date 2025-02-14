



The ULM-ER (UAV Launched Missile – Extended Range) is an advanced missile system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Adani Defence. This missile represents a significant enhancement over its predecessor, the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), and is designed to extend the operational capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in combat scenarios. This model was showcased at the Aero India 2025 exhibition held in Bangalore from February 10 to 14, 2025.





The ULM-ER is designed for unmanned aerial applications, enhancing India's capabilities in precision strikes from UAVs. Adani officials indicated that they are preparing for initial trials of the ULM-ER, which are expected to take place around mid-2025.





Key Features of ULM-ER





The ULM-ER is expected to achieve a maximum range exceeding 10 kilometers, a substantial improvement compared to the ULPGM's range of 4 kilometers during the day and 2.5 kilometers at night. This extended range allows for greater standoff distances, enhancing the safety of the launching UAVs.





The missile utilises a fire-and-forget mechanism powered by a dual-thrust solid propulsion unit. It features a passive homing system with an imaging infrared (IR) seeker, enabling effective targeting during both day and night operations. The missile boasts an accuracy of approximately 10 cm, making it capable of engaging both static and moving targets with high precision.





The ULM-ER is fully autonomous, capable of executing missions without continuous human intervention. This feature is particularly advantageous in complex environments where real-time control may be challenging. Communication is facilitated through a two-way datalink, allowing for updates and retargeting if necessary.





The missile can be equipped with multiple warhead types, enabling it to engage various targets effectively, including soft-skinned vehicles, bunkers, and armored targets. This flexibility enhances its utility across different combat scenarios.





The development of the ULM-ER aligns with India's strategic focus on enhancing its defence technology and capabilities, particularly in the context of regional security dynamics.





This particular advancement is part of a broader initiative to modernize India's defence systems and ensure that they are equipped with cutting-edge technology and also underscores India's commitment to advancing its indigenous defence technologies and reducing reliance on foreign systems, aligning with the broader goal of self-reliance in national security.





Janes







