



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BEML Limited to collaborate on strategic leadership and technical training programs.





This partnership aims to enhance skill development and professional excellence among BEML professionals. The agreement was signed by Dr. Srikantha Sharma, Executive Director of HAL Management Academy, and Ms. Monideepa Roy, Head of Talent Management at BEML, in the presence of senior management representatives from both organizations.





Under this collaboration, HAL Management Academy will design and deliver a range of training programs, including induction training, middle and senior management training, specialized workshops, and certification programs. Key areas of focus will include Six Sigma, Quality, Reliability, Data Analytics, and Industry 4.0.





The partnership will also facilitate industrial visits, knowledge-sharing sessions, joint conferences, internships, and project-based learning opportunities for BEML professionals. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering industry-academia collaboration and strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem by equipping professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.





The collaboration highlights the importance of continuous learning and capability building in the defence and heavy engineering sectors, as emphasized by Shri A B Pradhan, Director HR at HAL. Shri Debi Prasad Satpathy, Director HR at BEML, noted that this partnership will enhance technical expertise and managerial leadership within BEML, aligning with broader national initiatives to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





PTI







