



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has embarked on a ground breaking project to develop India's first underwater-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (ULUAVs) in collaboration with Pune-based start-up Sagar Defence Engineering. This initiative aims to significantly enhance India's underwater military capabilities by equipping submarines with advanced surveillance and reconnaissance tools.





Sagar Defence was selected from among 17 competing firms through a competitive bidding process under DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF).





The project involves developing ULUAVs that can be launched autonomously from moving submarines, offering high endurance and long range, thereby providing a strategic advantage in surveillance missions. These drones will enable submarines to monitor potential threats discreetly without revealing their presence, enhancing their operational effectiveness.





The ULUAVs are designed to surpass existing systems, with a planned range exceeding 20 km and an endurance of over an hour, compared to the US's current ULUAVs which have a range of 7 km and 30 minutes of endurance.





The technology is primarily intended for maritime and underwater domain awareness, utilizing data gathering capabilities to provide valuable intelligence. Additionally, the design allows for future expansion, with the potential to integrate weapons systems onto the drones.





This project aligns with the Indian government's commitment to fostering indigenous innovation and technological advancement within the defence sector, marking a significant milestone in India's defence technology development.





The collaboration between DRDO and Sagar Defence underscores the trust and confidence placed in the start-up's capabilities, reflecting India's growing prowess in defence research and development.





TOI







