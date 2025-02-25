



Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-origin entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has announced his candidacy for the governorship of Ohio in the 2026 election. Ramaswamy, who is 39 years old and was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, made the announcement during a rally in his home town.





He emphasised his commitment to economic reforms, promising to eliminate both income and property taxes, and to reduce regulations, aiming to make Ohio the top state for entrepreneurship in the country.





Ramaswamy's entry into the race follows Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who declared his candidacy last month to succeed term-limited Governor Mike DeWine. On the Democratic side, former Ohio health director Dr. Amy Acton is currently the only declared candidate. Ramaswamy's campaign is notable for his connections to President Donald Trump, with whom he has been closely associated.





He previously co-led the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk but exited the role shortly after Trump's inauguration.





Ramaswamy's political career has been marked by his conservative stance and his critique of corporate America's approach to social justice, as outlined in his book "Woke, Inc." He gained national recognition during his 2024 presidential run and is now positioning himself as a key partner to Trump in Ohio.





His campaign strategy involves leveraging his business background and Trump's influence to appeal to Republican voters in a state that has recently shifted reliably Republican.





ANI







