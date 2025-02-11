



In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces killed 31 uniformed Maoists, including 11 women, in an encounter. Authorities have identified five of the Maoists, including Hunga Karma, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of the West Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist). Karma had a reward of ₹8 lakh on his head.





The other four identified Maoists were Mangu Hemla (commander in Platoon Number 11, ₹5 lakh reward), Subhash Oyam (member of Indrawati National Park Area Committee, ₹5 lakh reward), Sannu (member of Gangalur Area Committee, ₹5 lakh reward), and Ramesh (party member, National Park Area, ₹2 lakh reward).





The Bijapur superintendent of police, Jitendra Kumar Yadav, said the operation was launched based on intelligence regarding the presence of Maoists, including senior leaders Bandi Prakash and Bhaskar. The search operation resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of weapons, explosives, and Maoist materials.





The Chhattisgarh police paid tribute to the two jawans killed in the encounter: District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Naresh Dhruv and Special Task Force (STF) constable Wasit Rawate. Chhattisgarh director general of police (DGP) Arun Dev Gautam said their sacrifice would inspire other security personnel in eliminating Maoism.





The gunfight occurred on a forested hill along the border of Madded and Farsegarh police station areas of Bijapur. With this incident, 81 Naxalites have been killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh so far in 2025.





