



During the inauguration of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that security, stability, and peace are shared constructs that go beyond national borders, advocating for greater collaboration among nations. He stressed that a strong nation is essential for fostering a better world order and that peace cannot be achieved in a weak state of security.





Singh noted that the presence of foreign representatives at Aero India 2025 demonstrates a shared vision of "One earth, One family, One future".





Aero India 2025 aims to showcase India's industrial capabilities and technological advancements to the world, reinforcing the nation's commitment to security.





Singh highlighted the integration of the defence industrial sector into India’s economic framework as a key engine for growth. He mentioned the record allocation of ₹6.81 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence in the Union Budget 2025-26, with ₹1.80 lakh crore for capital acquisition, and the reservation of 75% of the modernization budget for domestic procurement.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the private sector's increasing role in developing solutions for the armed forces, citing the joint venture between TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus for C-295 transport aircraft production in Gujarat as an example.





While international interactions often remain transactional, India is committed to elevating these partnerships to industrial collaboration, pointing to successful co-production and co-development efforts with partner nations.





Singh emphasised that India has consistently advocated for peace and stability, never engaging in aggression or great power rivalries, and that cooperation with India is crucial for global peace and stability.





Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar highlighted Bangalore's dominance in India's aerospace sector, controlling over 60% of the country’s aerospace manufacturing and defence research operations, and contributing a significant portion of aircraft, helicopter manufacturing, and aerospace-related exports.





