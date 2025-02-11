



On February 10, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with the defence ministers of Tanzania, Algeria, and Zambia on the sidelines of Aero India 2025.





Tanzania





Rajnath Singh met with the Defence Minister of Tanzania to discuss cross-border terrorism and bilateral defence cooperation, including dockyard development and shipbuilding. Both sides welcomed the co-hosting of the first Africa-India Maritime Exercise in April 2025.





Algeria





The meeting with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria aimed to strengthen defence engagement in diverse fields. They also discussed the possibility of signing Terms of Reference for a Joint Commission in the Military Field to fully leverage the existing MoU.





Zambia





Singh met with the Minister of Defence of Zambia to review and enhance bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in capacity building and UN peacekeeping operations. Both sides agreed to expedite the finalization of Terms of Reference for institutionalizing a Joint Defence Cooperation Committee.





PTI







