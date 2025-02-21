



Tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated over issues related to border fencing, security, and the safety of minorities. Recent developments highlight the complexities of their relationship, particularly concerning the ongoing construction of barbed wire fencing along their shared border.





Border Fencing Disputes





India's Border Security Force (BSF) has resumed fencing work along the 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border, which has been a contentious issue since its inception in 1986. Bangladesh has raised concerns about these activities, claiming they violate the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines that prohibit any permanent structures within 150 yards of the international border. The Bangladeshi government summoned India's high commissioner to express its "deep concern" over what it views as unauthorized fencing attempts by the BSF.





In a recent high-level meeting, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) formally objected to the BSF's construction of a single-row fence within this restricted area and requested a joint inspection of disputed points along the border. However, the BSF has maintained that it is adhering to previously established agreements and has declined to renegotiate terms.





Security Concerns And Minority Safety





Both nations have also discussed broader security issues, including human trafficking and cross-border crime. India has expressed worries about attacks on its personnel and smuggling activities, while Bangladesh has called for stronger measures against illegal crossings.





Additionally, there are rising concerns regarding the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Reports indicate a significant increase in attacks on Hindu communities since a regime change in August 2024. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reported multiple incidents of violence against Hindus, which has led to heightened scrutiny from India regarding minority safety in Bangladesh. In contrast, Bangladeshi officials have downplayed these incidents, arguing that media reports exaggerate the situation.





Future Negotiations





The two countries have agreed to enhance coordination through intelligence sharing and joint inspections to address these border-related issues more effectively. The next round of discussions is scheduled for July in Dhaka, where unresolved concerns will be revisited. This ongoing dialogue reflects both nations' efforts to manage their complex relationship amid rising tensions over border security and minority rights.





