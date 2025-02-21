India and Pakistan held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on February 21, 2025, aimed at addressing recent tensions and incidents of cross-border firing.





During the meeting, India raised concerns regarding unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side, infiltration attempts by terrorists, and the smuggling of narcotics and weapons. Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining peace along the border and agreed to uphold the ceasefire agreement that has been largely respected since its renewal on February 25, 2021.





Recent hostilities included the tragic deaths of two Indian Army personnel in an IED blast on February 11, as well as injuries to soldiers from small arms fire in Poonch and Rajouri districts. The Indian Army has reported retaliatory actions against these provocations, resulting in significant casualties on the Pakistani side, although exact figures remain unclear.





The meeting lasted approximately 75 minutes and took place at the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and agreed to uphold the ceasefire agreement established in February 2021, which has seen relatively few violations since its renewal.





This meeting followed several incidents, including an IED attack that resulted in the deaths of two Indian Army personnel on February 11, as well as small arms fire and landmine explosions in the region.





The discussions were described as congenial, with a focus on de-escalating tensions. However, no joint statement was released, and specific measures discussed remain undisclosed. The meeting comes amid rising concerns over security in the region, with recent reports highlighting increased military activity and incidents along the LoC.





The flag meeting reflects ongoing efforts by both nations to manage their complex relationship and maintain stability along their shared border.





