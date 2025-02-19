



On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met to discuss several key issues to strengthen the bilateral relations between Beijing and New Delhi.





They reviewed the progress in recent disengagement efforts along the India-China border. The disengagement of troops in the Demchok and Depsang areas, completed in late October, was mentioned as the most recent breakthrough in the prolonged border standoff between India and China.





The December 2024 Special Representatives (SR) Meeting in Beijing was a significant event in the ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and China. Held on December 18, 2024, this meeting was attended by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It marked the first SR meeting in five years, following a period of heightened tensions due to border conflicts that began in 2020. The discussions aimed to manage peace and tranquility along the disputed border and sought to explore mutually acceptable solutions to long-standing boundary issues.

The SRs positively noted the implementation of a disengagement agreement reached in October 2024, which had led to the withdrawal of troops from certain areas in eastern Ladakh. This was seen as a crucial step toward normalizing relations.





Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, both sides decided to revive multiple dialogue mechanisms, including the Special Representatives (SR) talks on the boundary issue. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing to discuss managing peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and restoring bilateral ties.





They discussed the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage.





Discussions also covered data sharing on trans-border rivers and the restarting of direct flights between India and China, as well as facilitating media exchanges.





Both leaders acknowledged the progress made in disengaging military forces along the India-China border, which has helped maintain peace and stability in the region. They agreed to hold future talks to further stabilize ties.





The meeting was mandated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit held last month. India and China held their first bilateral talks in five years at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.





India and China have engaged in talks for multiple decades to resolve the boundary issue.





