



Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, recently highlighted India's stance on defending the territorial integrity of any country. This statement underscores India's commitment to upholding international law and respecting the sovereignty of nations.





Ambassador Polishchuk's remarks come at a time when India has been actively engaged with Ukraine, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict with Russia.





India has consistently emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as evident in its abstention from certain UN resolutions related to Ukraine.





India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, made a historic visit to Ukraine in August 2024, marking the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister.





During this visit, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and upholding principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. India has also provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has expressed interest in contributing to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.





Ambassador Polishchuk's statement reflects the growing diplomatic engagement between India and Ukraine, with both countries seeking to enhance their strategic partnership.





India's position on territorial integrity aligns with its broader foreign policy principles, emphasizing the importance of respecting international law and promoting peaceful resolutions to conflicts.





