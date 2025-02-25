



Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, attended an exhibition focused on the plight of minorities in Bangladesh, held on February 24, 2025.





The event was organized by the Foundation Against Continuing Terrorism (FACT) and featured compelling visual documentation highlighting human rights violations, forced displacements, and attacks on various minority communities in Bangladesh.





Doval's participation underscored India's significant concern regarding the situation of these minorities, reflecting a broader diplomatic stance aimed at addressing human rights issues in neighbouring countries.





During the event, he also engaged in a panel discussion that further emphasized India's commitment to advocating for minority rights. The exhibition served as a platform to raise awareness about the ongoing challenges faced by these communities and to foster dialogue on potential solutions.





ANI







