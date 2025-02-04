



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the growing significance of the India-European Union (EU) relationship during his keynote address at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in New Delhi on February 4, 2025. He stated that this partnership has become "more important than ever before" due to the increasing global volatility and uncertainty.





Jaishankar described the India-EU ties as a crucial stabilizing factor in a world marked by unpredictability. He noted that both sides are aware of Europe's strategic awakening, which could enhance their collaboration.





The minister highlighted ongoing efforts in areas such as defence, security, and technology as evidence of this strengthening partnership. He remarked that these developments signify a deeper engagement between India and the EU.





The EU is India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching €113.3 billion in 2023. India exported €64.9 billion worth of goods to the EU while importing €48.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus for India.





Jaishankar expressed optimism about further intensive engagement with the European Commission and anticipated that this would lead to more concrete initiatives by 2025.





Jaishankar's remarks come at a time when both India and the EU face challenges from authoritarian regimes and are navigating significant shifts in global politics, energy, and technology. He underscored the need for a refreshed economic and political logic to adapt to these changes, asserting that deeper collaboration would benefit both parties as they respond to a rapidly evolving international landscape.





Jaishankar's address highlights a pivotal moment for India-EU relations, positioning them as essential for stability and cooperation in an increasingly complex world.





ANI







