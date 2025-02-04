



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently emphasized the growing significance of India-EU relations during his keynote address at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in New Delhi. He stated that in a world marked by volatility and uncertainty, a stronger partnership between India and the European Union (EU) is crucial for stability. Jaishankar noted, "The India-EU relationship is more important than ever before," highlighting the strategic awakening of Europe as a catalyst for deeper engagement between the two entities.





Ambassador Herve Delphin, representing the EU in India, echoed Jaishankar's sentiments, affirming that the Minister's remarks align with the perspectives of EU leadership regarding the importance of enhancing ties with India.





Delphin expressed optimism that 2025 would witness this shared vision materializing into concrete initiatives and deliverables. He remarked on social media that Jaishankar's views resonate strongly with EU institutions, emphasizing a collaborative future.





Jaishankar also pointed out recent advancements in defence, security, and technology cooperation as evidence of the strengthening relationship. He mentioned that India and the EU are among the world's largest economies, with significant trade and investment opportunities; the EU is India's largest trading partner, while India ranks as the ninth-largest trading partner for the EU.





ANI







